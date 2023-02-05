2023 VISTA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 12 YEARS!



Honor thy Grand Strawberry in all its forms during our family friendly day of fun Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wear your most festive Strawberry attire and bring your berry happy grin… we can’t wait to see you! There’s something for everyone… contests, kids play zone, entertainment, art, film festival, vendors and, of course, Strawberry deliciousness!

Stay tuned as we post more details by registering for our Strawberry Insider email.