Facebook Instagram
Strawberry-fest-w-tricity-logo-white
STARTS IN
DAYS
Slide-IMG-01
THERE'S A NEW 'BERRY' IN TOWN

You know him. You love him. He's a selfie-magnet. Yep, 'Berry' the mascot gets a whole new look for 2023!

Slide-IMG-02
READY, SET…. GO!

Get into pie-eating contest shape! A festival favorite for all ages!

Slide-IMG-03
LACE-UP AND RUN

Registration for 2023 Strawberry 5K run and kids’ fun runs opens soon!

Slide-IMG-04
TOE-TAPPING & MORE!

Rock ‘n roll to school choirs. Beer garden. Kid Zone rides. It adds up to all-day fun!

Vista Strawberry Festival email updates

Be the first to know when we publish updates about the festival with our email newsletter

Please select a valid form

2023 VISTA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 12 YEARS!


Honor thy Grand Strawberry in all its forms during our family friendly day of fun Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Wear your most festive Strawberry attire and bring your berry happy grin… we can’t wait to see you!  There’s something for everyone…  contests, kids play zone, entertainment, art, film festival, vendors and, of course, Strawberry deliciousness!

Stay tuned as we post more details by registering for our Strawberry Insider email.

Vista Strawberry Festival 5K and Fun Run Race Registration
5k AND FUN RUN REGISTRATION
Vista Strawberry Festival Vendor Registration
VENDOR REGISTRATION
Vista Strawberry Festival volunteers
VOLUNTEER!

Core Sponsors

BROUGHT TO YOU BY OUR AMAZING SPONSORS

tricity-medical-center
city of vista logo_75
Vista Chamber of Commerce
logo_jim desmond_SUPERVISOR_80
VERTICAL LOGO (002) J&R
75_ribbon_EDCO
250_ribbon_childrens paradis_horizontal
70_ribbon_frazier farms
alchemy
50_AE_lockup_black_v2
50_Alignment Health Plan_Vertical Blue latest logo
50_dr. bronners
50_FH_ColorArtboard 25
Facebook Instagram

Vista Chamber of Commerce
170 Eucalyptus Avenue, Ste. 115, Vista, CA 92084
(760) 726-1122

Facebook Instagram