You know him. You love him. He's a selfie-magnet. Yep, 'Berry' the mascot gets a whole new look for 2023!
Get into pie-eating contest shape! A festival favorite for all ages!
Registration for 2023 Strawberry 5K run and kids’ fun runs opens soon!
Rock ‘n roll to school choirs. Beer garden. Kid Zone rides. It adds up to all-day fun!
Honor thy Grand Strawberry in all its forms during our family friendly day of fun Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wear your most festive Strawberry attire and bring your berry happy grin… we can’t wait to see you! There’s something for everyone… contests, kids play zone, entertainment, art, film festival, vendors and, of course, Strawberry deliciousness!
